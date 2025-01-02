30 Years and Counting: Arvin High Basketball Coach reaches 500 coaches varsity games

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Mario Peña has been coaching basketball for approximately 30 years. Most recently, Peña made a big milestone at Arvin High School, reaching his 500th coached varsity game.



Students say Peña has been leaving a mark on them, teaching them valuable lessons both on and off the court.

Mario Peña started coaching basketball 30 years ago at a school in Weedpatch and now he has hit a big milestone in Arvin. Peña is continuing his legacy, reaching his 500th coached varsity game.

"Intense, passionate, and great."

That’s how Arvin High School (AHS) Alumni Victoria Garcia describes her former basketball coach Mario Peña, who’s been coaching at the school for 21 years.

"They say if you stay in one place long enough, you are that place," said Peña. "I think I’m what the community represents—a hard worker—through rigor, determination, and grit."

Over the years, students past and present say he's left a mark on them, teaching them valuable lessons both on and off the court.

"I didn’t expect going into basketball thinking I’d have a lifelong relationship with my coaches," said AHS Alumn Vanessa Adams.

It’s through those relationships that assistant basketball coach Tim Tarver says he and Peña aim to make the Lady Bears compete as a unit.

"They enjoy being here," stated Tarver. "People come back which tells the whole story, if it was chaotic, you wouldn’t get that, it’d be a one-and-done, but that’s not the case."

So far, it’s a strategy that Peña says has proven effective, as the Lady Bears have won seven league titles and two valley runner-ups during his time as coach.

"Our community is close based where if you have a family atmosphere, I think you’ll get a lot more out of it and you know building that culture is something I take pride in," said Peña.

As for how much longer Pena will continue coaching he says he will do so as long as he can make a positive impact on the team.

