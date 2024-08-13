82nd Goode Water Ski Nationals kick off in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Athletes competing in the 82nd Goode Water Ski National Championships in Arvin say they only have one shot at showing off their skills on the water.



Video shows how athletes competing in the 82nd Goode Water Ski Nationals prepared for the week-long tournament.

The tournament will run from Tuesday to Saturday at Ski West Village in Arvin.

Spectators can attend the event for free and can also stream the event live here.

The 82nd Goode Water Ski National Championships have officially kicked off. I spoke with some of the athletes who told me what they’re most looking forward to.

Jaeden Eade is one of the approximately 500 competitors that will be taking the stage, at the Goode Water Ski Nationals.

Representing his hometown Clermont, Florida, Eade says he is excited to participate in the slalom and jump events on Wednesday.

After winning the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation World Under 17 Championship, he says the best way to prepare is by keeping a positive mindset.

"It’s pretty nerve-wracking," said Eade, "You only get one round here at nationals, so you just have to sell yourself. You can’t get into your head. It’s one round, so you have to relax as much as possible."

Another water skier attending the event is Marcus Brown, who’s been water skiing for about 40 years. Due to a sports-related injury, Brown says he is no longer able to compete; however, he says he never misses out on an opportunity to spectate events like these.

"It’s about the community, it’s about the people, it’s about the long-lasting friendships that you make here and that’s what nationals are all about. Kids—adults coming together and enjoying life on the water," said Brown.

