A new grant is opening the possibility for Arvin to expand its economic development

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A five-million-dollar grant recently awarded to the City of Arvin will be used to repair one of its ponds at its wastewater treatment plant.



Video shows how a new grant is opening the possibility for the City of Arvin to expand its economic development.

Through the five million dollars, the city will be repairing one of its reservoirs at the Wastewater Treatment facility.

By doing so, city officials say Arvin will be able to expand their economic development, bringing in new businesses and housing units.

New businesses and housing units may soon appear in Arvin. This is thanks to a five million dollar grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to repair one of the reservoirs at the Arvin Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"This pond is essential to the City of Arvin for today and the future," said City Manager Jeff Jones, "This pond will allow for future growth in our sanitation, which will allow us to grow the city."

By doing so, Arvin's Grant Manager Christine Viterelli says the city will be able to expand its economic development, bringing in new businesses and housing units.

In a statement to 23ABC, Mayor Pro Tem Susanna Reyes says quote,

"After nearly two years of continuous work and many challenges, I would like to express my profound gratitude for the grant provided to the City of Arvin. […] As the City of Arvin continues to grow, we must have the necessary infrastructure in place to best serve our residents and businesses."

According to Jones, Arvin's third water reservoir was established in 1999 and is currently working at 30 percent capacity.

With the funds obtained by the state waterboard, he says the pond will be rehabilitated by installing new pumps and other circulation elements.

"Because you do use the pump for the rainy season to store water, we expect construction to start in the Spring of next year," said Jones.

According to the city, the repairs are expected to be completed in a year.

