A 'pizza' history: Bear Mountain Pizza celebrates 25th anniversary

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Bear Mountain Pizza Employees were hard at work on Monday, as the business celebrated its 25th anniversary by showing its appreciation for the community.



Manuel Pantoja says he took over Bear Mountain Pizza two years after he started working there part-time.

At the time, he says he was 24 years old and had minimal experience working in the food industry.

Throughout these 25 years, he says the community has never failed to support his business, and he says he intends to do the same.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This local restaurant has been ringing orders for the past 25 years and on Monday, Bear Mountain Pizza celebrated by showing their appreciation to the community.

It was a busier day than usual at this local pizzeria, where dozens of customers lined up to purchase their pies at a reduced price.

"We have Appreciation Day for our customers," said owner Manuel Pantoja. "We have pizza for 8.99—we just want to give back a little bit to the community."

According to Pantoja, since taking over Bear Mountain Pizza in September 1999, he's always received the community's support.

In addition to reducing his prices on special occasions, he says it's important for him to invest in the youth in the community.

"We support the sports in the community like the Little League, the basketball teams, the soccer teams, the wrestling teams. We like supporting the community as well," said Pantoja.

He says he's grateful that his restaurant was well received, considering he was 24 when he purchased the business and had minimal experience working in the food industry.

"Before I was working in the fields, so this was my first job after the fields. I was working here for two years when the owner decided he wanted to sell the business," stated Pantoja.

With an idea of how the restaurant ran, Pantoja says he jumped at the opportunity and is now making from 50 to 100 pizzas a day.

Pantoja says he looks forward to continuing to serve pizzas and further creating relationships with the community.

