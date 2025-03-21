Adelante Art Collective empowers senior women through creativity and community service

For almost two decades, the Adelante Art Collective has provided a supportive environment for senior women in Arvin to express themselves artistically and connect with others.

Adelante Art Collective offers creative outlets for local senior women in Arvin for nearly 17 years.

Mostly immigrants and mothers, participants find healing and community through art activities.

Volunteers help women express themselves, improving their mental health and creativity.

The group also engages in community service, donating handmade quilts to families in need.

An Arts and Crafts sale is scheduled for April 5th to support the group's art supplies.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Adelante Art Collective is dedicated to creating, healing, and contributing to the City of Arvin. It all happens here at the Arvin Community Center. Members tell me how being part of this has improved their lives.

For nearly 17 years, the Adelante Art Collective has been offering local senior women of Arvin and neighboring communities, the opportunity to express themselves through various forms of art.

"It's changed them a lot," said Volunteer Monserrat Rodriguez. "For example, some members are widows that would only stay home and by coming here it helps them, it's almost like a therapy session—painting, sewing, and interacting with the rest of the women, it helps them a lot."

The art collective is led by volunteers and is made up of women—most of them immigrants, farm workers, mothers, and even grandmothers.

"I see the women when I go to the grocery stores, they only take care of their family, but they don't have their own time. Especially the Hispanic women they just stay home, get sicker, and have no creativity—and now look at them," said Volunteer and Art Teacher for Adelante Jeanette Schumacher.

Schumacher is an artist who volunteers at the collective to teach women how to paint. She says through her four years with the group, she's seen firsthand how expressing their creativity has helped women like Ana Maria Arreola, "heal" whatever pain or suffering they may be going through.

"I like it here because we can talk freely with the others and hear their stories and just have fun. We can get a little bit wild sometimes with our stories, but that's what's enjoyable," said Adelante Member Ana Maria Arreola.

In addition to helping its members, the collective tells me they're also dedicated to community service. In the past, they say they've donated hundreds of quilts they made by hand to families in need through the Arvin Family Resource Center.

Adelante will be holding an Arts and Crafts sale at Faro Church on Saturday, April 5th where they will be selling some of their projects and all proceeds will be used to purchase my art supplies for the group.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

