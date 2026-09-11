After more than a year without a police chief, Arvin prepares to welcome new bilingual leader

Arvin residents say they are hopeful and excited about what a new police chief could mean for their community.

After more than a year without a police chief, the city of Arvin is preparing to welcome its newest law enforcement leader Monday. Residents say the hire — particularly his ability to speak Spanish — could help bridge a longstanding gap between the community and local law enforcement.

Reyna Hernandez has called Arvin home for eight years.

"I feel in part a lot safer because in case anything happens, the cops will have someone who they can address," Hernandez said.

Arvin is known for having a large Spanish-speaking population. With APD Police Chief Cecilio Velasco being bilingual, city officials say his hire will help build a bridge between the department and the community.

"We're Latinos who don't speak English and now we'll be able to communicate a lot easier," Hernandez said. "For there to be more communication with cops and for them to be more accessible."

Arelia Sanchez has lived in Arvin for more than 20 years and says she believes the new chief will benefit the community.

"I'm happy because now we're going to have a police chief and if he's bilingual, we'll be able to express ourselves more with him. Tell him about things that are happening here in the city," Sanchez Garcia said.

Velasco starts Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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