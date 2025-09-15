Email: Karla.Sosa@kero.com

Karla Sosa joined 23ABC as a Multimedia Journalist in September 2025.

She also worked at KRDO in Colorado Springs. During her time there she was a bilingual reporter and a fill-in anchor for Telemundo Sur Colorado.

Karla started her career as a reporter at KAPP-KVEW in Yakima, Washington. She was also a multimedia journalist at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque and WHBF-TV in the Quad Cities.

In September 2021, she received an award from LULAC 5285 for Outstanding reporting and significant contribution to the Quad Cities community. She worked as a news assistant at KABC-TV and started her career in television as a programming coordinator at KWHY-TV.

Karla graduated from California State University, Long Beach, with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Spanish. She was also the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Cal State Long Beach Chapter. She also wrote for the school newspaper, The Daily 49er, and was a part of Beach News, a student-run news station. During her two years in the Pacific Northwest, she was a founding member of the NAHJ PNW – Seattle chapter.

Karla was born in Oaxaca, Mexico and raised in Arcadia, California, where her parents still live.

Although she grew up in Southern California home of the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers, she’s a die-hard Boston Celtics and San Diego Padres fan. When she’s not reporting, you can find Karla hiking with her rescue dog Frida. She met her dog while doing a story on puppies/dogs being rescued from a kill shelter in Oklahoma over the 4th of July weekend. Frida was one of the 12 puppies that were rescued that day.

Karla is excited to be back in California and closer to her family.

She’s looking forward to covering stories in Kern County!