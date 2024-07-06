AHS students leave their mark in The California Boys and Girls State Program

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — After becoming the first two Arvin High School female students to participate in The California Boys and Girls State Program, Jennifer Rangel and Seleste Rosas told 23ABC about their achievements.



Video shows what the first two female students from Arvin High School achieved at this year's California Boys and Girls state program.

During the week-long program, the students were able to learn about leadership and government.

One student passed the State Bar Exam—an exam that allows individuals to show their mastery of California Law.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After becoming the first two Arvin High School female students to participate in The California Boys and Girls State program, Jennifer Rangel and Seleste Rosas told me about their achievements.

The California Boys and Girls State is a program for incoming high school seniors to learn about government and leadership.

According to the American Legion Post 26, this year was the second time the state program was opened to both male and female students.

Out of 900 students, or delegates, the post says 300 of them were female students. Out of 800 that took the State Bar Exam—an exam that allows individuals to show their mastery of California Law—50 percent passed, including Arvin High Student Jenifer Rangel.

"When I saw myself on the list, I was like 'Thank God,' because it was a tough exam," said Rangel, "I feel like obviously the real bar exam is much more difficult and I'm honestly happy that I passed it, so with that I was able to practice law and attorney."

Rangel's peer, Seleste Rosas says even though she's not as passionate about government, the program prepared her for college and allowed her to write for the program's newsletter.

"There's something for everyone. For me, I did media and had one of my articles published in the newspaper for the CBGS," said Rosas.

Adding to the experience, the students say, was meeting Governor Newsom.

"He gave this beautiful speech about what it means to be a leader along with what it means to contribute to your society whether it is through voting, running for office, or participating in whatever campaign there is," said Rangel.

To help increase the number of students able to participate in the program, Post 26 encourages local businesses to donate to help pay the fees.

Both students say they would like to continue forming part of the program by returning next year as camp counselors.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

