Alleged capsule in student's water at Grow Academy Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A mom at Grow Academy Arvin is alleging that her daughter’s classmate placed what she says appeared to be a capsule in her daughter’s water canteen.

The district says they are investigating the matter and ensuring the safety of all scholars and staff.

Results of a toxicology screening revealed no toxins were found in the student's body.

Allegations are being made that a student at Grow Academy Arvin placed a capsule in another student's water. I spoke with the student's mother who told me how she found out about what supposedly occurred.

"On Wednesday, the school called me around 3:30 p.m. to inform me that my daughter was in the office because her classmate had put something in her water," said Melissa Mancilla. "When I asked what it was, they said it seemed to be a capsule."

Upon her arrival, Mancilla says school officials spoke with both families and the school's nurse assured her that her daughter's vital signs were fine.

Mancilla says she later posted a message on Facebook explaining what allegedly occurred to her daughter and her dissatisfaction with the way the Grow Public Schools District was handling the case.

In a statement to 23ABC, the district says quote, "We are aware of recent online posts about an incident involving Grow Academy Arvin students. School and Home Office leadership are investigating the matter thoroughly. We are committed to the safety and well-being of all scholars and staff and are addressing the situation promptly. At this time, we can confirm all scholars are safe, and we are taking proactive steps to ensure the continued safety of everyone on campus."

According to Mancilla, her daughter recalls sharing her canteen with her classmate during lunchtime.

About two hours later, she says her daughter allegedly discovered a pink and white capsule floating in her water. Mancilla says her daughter told her she did not drink the water and instead cleaned it out.

Results of the laboratory exam conducted on Mancilla's daughter revealed no toxins were in her body.

At the time, Mancilla says she'll only feel comfortable sending her daughter back to school knowing the classmate won't be on campus.

