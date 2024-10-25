Annual Healthful Harvest event returns to Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health, Adventist Health, Kern Medical, and Kaiser Permanente are coming back to Arvin to host their third annual Healthful Harvest at Haven Drive Middle School.



Dignity Health, Adventist Health, Kern Medical, and Kaiser Permanente are organizing the event.

Free health screenings, including mammograms and skin cancer screenings, will be available.

60 vendors will provide educational resources and services to attendees.

The event includes free food boxes, live music, and activities for families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local healthcare organizations are teaming up for the third annual Healthful Harvest at Haven Drive Middle School. I sat down with the organizers who told me about the collaborative event.

Healthful Harvest is organized by Dignity Health, Adventist Health, Kern Medical, and Kaiser Permanente to educate Arvin residents about the health and wellness services available to them.

"Being able to come together for this and have the same mission of bringing healthcare services to the underserved and to people who might not be able to make it out to Bakersfield and get the healthcare that they need—it's very meaningful," said Danielle Colbert, marketing director for Kern Medical.

Colbert says tells me walk-ins will be accepted at the event free of charge. However, individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment before the event by calling (661) 854-6565. Some of those services, Frenchy Valenzuela with Dignity Health Community Benefit Program Coordinator, says include—

"We're going to be having free mammograms, and free skin cancer screenings—which is new this year—dental screenings, cervical cancer screenings, and basic health screenings will be offered as well."

In addition to offering health resources, organizers say they will be partnering with 60 vendors to educate Arvin residents about their services. Free food boxes will also be distributed at the event on a first-come first-serve basis. Those attending will also be able to enjoy live music, food, and giveaways.

"There's going to be an array of different services," said Colbert. "I mean we have behavioral health resources out there, there's a kid's corner, so it's going to be a great event for the families, food and beverage services, so it's a fun day for anybody who wants to come out."

Healthful Harvest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 26th from 12 to 3 pm at Haven Drive Middle School in Arvin.

