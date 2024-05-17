Arvin and Lamont Kiwanis Club adopts Bear Mountain Boulevard

Video shows why the Arvin and Lamont Kiwanis Club adopted Bear Mountain Boulevard and how they plan on maintaining it.

On Saturday, the club will hold it's first clean-up and encourages the youth in the community to get involved.

Those interested in participating in the clean-up can meet the club at 6:30am at the Arvin Branch Library.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Arvin and Lamont Kiwanis Club officially adopted Bear Mountain Boulevard on Monday, and this Saturday, the club is kicking off its first clean up.

"We've heard loud and clear from our community members that our main street needed to have some love and attention," said Club Member Olivia Calderon.

Through CalTrans' Adopt-A-Highway program, the club is demonstrating their dedication to the city by making themselves responsible for maintaining Bear Mountain Boulevard.

"We want to foster a culture of volunteerism in the City of Arvin," stated Calderon. "We want our young people to volunteer—that if they come with us and pick up trash, if they come with us and clean up graffiti, then they will take pride in this city too."

Club member Olivia Calderon told me the club will start by holding regular clean ups. And in the future, she says the Kiwanis plan on planting wildflowers on the center dividers, like the ones that once adorned the city.

"We want our main street to be beautiful and we want it to be colorful—we want there to be shade, we want it to be a place that's bustling," explained Calderon.

The clean up is scheduled to begin at 6:30am. Those interested in participating can meet the club at the Arvin Branch Library.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

