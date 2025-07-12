Arvin artist showcases healing landscapes at Bakersfield Art Association

The Bakersfield Art Association is featuring the work of Arvin resident Jeanette Schumacher this month, showcasing her landscape paintings that reflect her connection to nature and family.

Schumacher, who was born in Indonesia, is a self-taught artist who returned to painting after a 45-year hiatus when she moved to Arvin in 2005.

"It's mostly because I have chronic pain, and this is self-healing process for me, and it really works, I can get so lost in my work," Schumacher said.

For 81 years, the Bakersfield Art Association has been displaying the work of local artists and photographers, selecting one featured artist each month.

"The opportunity here for artists is that we get to put our artwork together and photography and present it here as part of a public facility that people can come in daily when we're open and then look at our art," Martin Varga, volunteer at the Bakersfield Art Association, said.

Schumacher has been using her talent to inspire others, including elderly women who are part of the Adelante Group in Arvin. She encourages her students to embrace their unique perspective.

"Just be yourself. Just draw what you see, not what somebody else sees," Schumacher said.

While her artwork encompasses various styles, her current exhibition at the Bakersfield Art Association focuses specifically on landscapes.

"This show right now is mostly landscapes because of the trees, it's nature, and they have roots, and roots are what keep families together," Schumacher said.

A reception will be held for Schumacher's work at the Bakersfield Art Gallery on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

