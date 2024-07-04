Arvin Branch Library is not 'kid'-ding with its latest event

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — People usually go to the library to check out books, but on Wednesday, community members in Arvin had the opportunity to interact with baby goats.



Video shows how interacting with baby goats is a form of therapy that helps individuals to work on their socio-emotional learning.

Golden Meadow Goats visited the Arvin Branch Library as part of the Summer in the Library events.

During the event, community members were able to pet the goats and learn about their benefits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Meet Zelda one of the baby goats that visited the Arvin Branch Library on Wednesday.

As part of Summer at the Library Events, Golden Meadow Goats allowed the community to interact with the goats and learn about their benefits

Through this "kid" friendly event, children were able to "hoof" around and experience therapeutic moments with the goats.

"We want to provide education on how 1. They're very therapeutic and 2. They make excellent pets," said Golden Meadow Founder Amanda Mullens. "There are so many benefits to animal-assisted therapy. We do things like go to assisted living facilities, Alzheimer's facilities, memory care facilities, schools, hospitals, and churches."

Adding to that list, Mullens, says this is the first time they collaborate with Kern County Libraries.

"The kids will learn about goats and have first-hand experience interacting with them," said Arvin Branch Library Associate Karen Ramos. "Some of the children in our community will not be able to experience this otherwise if we do not bring it to the library."

According to the Arvin Branch Library, this year's Summer Reading Challenge theme is Read, Renew, Repeat.

By spending time with animals, the library says children can work on their socio-emotional learning and build skills like self-regulation, stress coping, and social interaction.

Adding to the experience is being able to do something new.

"I think a really big thing that also little kids like are the kids that have never seen or been around baby goats and it's just a new experience for them, so the novelty of it is just exciting—it's exciting to be around baby goats," said Mullens.

If you missed the event on Wednesday, you can catch the Golden Meadow Goats at the Boron Branch Library on Friday and at Beale Memorial Library on Saturday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

