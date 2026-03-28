Arvin business owner replaces Cesar Chavez mural with a painting of Catholic patron saint of farmers

A business owner in Arvin is covering part of a mural that featured a painting of Cesar Chavez to replace it with a Catholic patron saint of farmers.

Artist Ernesto Aguilar started working on changing the mural a couple of days ago. He is painting Saint Isidore the Laborer because they want something that will represent farmworkers.

"I had to study to see who else would represent farmworkers and since this area is about 90-percent Catholic I decided to paint a Catholic saint," Aguilar said.

The mayor of Arvin said the city is not involved with the project.

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