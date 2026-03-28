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Arvin business owner replaces Cesar Chavez mural with a painting of Catholic patron saint of farmers

Artist Ernesto Aguilar is painting Saint Isidore the Laborer to represent farmworkers in the community.
Arvin business owner replaces Cesar Chavez mural with a painting of Catholic patron saint of farmers
Arvin business owner replaces Cesar Chavez mural with a painting of Catholic patron saint of farmers
Arvin business owner replaces Cesar Chavez mural with a painting of Catholic patron saint of farmers
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A business owner in Arvin is covering part of a mural that featured a painting of Cesar Chavez to replace it with a Catholic patron saint of farmers.

Artist Ernesto Aguilar started working on changing the mural a couple of days ago. He is painting Saint Isidore the Laborer because they want something that will represent farmworkers.

"I had to study to see who else would represent farmworkers and since this area is about 90-percent Catholic I decided to paint a Catholic saint," Aguilar said.

The mayor of Arvin said the city is not involved with the project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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