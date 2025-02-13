Arvin city attorney defends billing practices amid grand jury report findings

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Arvin City Attorney Nathan Hodges has been accused of overcharging the city with his billing, and now he’s sharing his side of the story.



Arvin City Attorney Nathan Hodges responds to a Grand Jury report alleging overcharging the city.

The report surprised residents and showed Hodges' billing did not align with contract terms.

Hodges claims his rates are actually lower than allowed by his contract, despite the report's findings.

Mayor Olivia Calderon has called for a delay in Hodges' payment to discuss the billing concerns.

Hodges is open to meeting with Calderon to address her questions about his charges.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A recent Grand Jury report alleges Arvin City Attorney Nathan Hodges is overcharging the city. That report revealed financial irregularities in the city, but Hodges is pushing back against those findings.

"This report is a surprise and an embarrassment to the City of Arvin and its residents," said Arvin Resident Rene Garcia.

Arvin residents expressed dismay with the Grand Jury Report's Findings at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Also frustrated with the findings, was City Attorney Nathan Hodges whose billings to the city were brought into question by the Grand Jury.

"I think the thing that's been misrepresented is a lack of transparency. My bills are billed to the tenth of an hour," said Hodges.

One of the findings reveals that Hodges' rates to the city aren't charged at the contract's terms. And though he says that's true, he says that's because the rates being charged, are lower than what the contract allows.

According to Hodges, the contract allows him to increase his rates by 5 percent at the start of each fiscal year, something he says, he chose not to do.

"I met with the former mayor as well as some council members that were here and I told them 'Look, I'm not going to raise my rates this year. I understand the financial situation of the city, it's not necessary for me under the contract, so I didn't do it,'" said Hodges.

The report also alleges that nearly 100% of the services were performed by the lead attorney and that no work was assigned to paralegals. A lead attorney can bill the city at a higher rate than work done by a paralegal.

"A paralegal doesn't do legal work. That would be an illegal practice of law," said Hodges. "Typically, paralegals when I use them it's for things such as litigation."

But the report isn't the only one questioning his charges. At the last city council meeting, Arvin Mayor Olivia Calderon requested to delay the payment of his invoice until she discussed those charges with him.

Hodges says the city has had that invoice since January 2nd and this is the first time he's heard that there are issues with it.

According to him, the items in question were the redrafting of all the council policies and procedures as well as an attachment council members can use to receive direction on how to request to add something to an agenda.

Hodges says he is yet to meet with Mayor Calderon to address her concerns regarding his billings, but he says he is open to answering any questions she may have.

