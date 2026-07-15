Arvin city council approves new police chief after nearly a year without one

The Arvin City Council voted Tuesday evening to hire a new police chief, ending a vacancy that had lasted nearly a year.

The council approved Cecilio Velasco in a 3-1-1 vote, with council members Tarver, Mayor Pro Tem Perez and Mayor Calderon voting yes, council member Horton voting no, and council member Reyes abstaining.

Velasco currently serves as police chief in Avenal, a Kings County community. His new two-year contract with Arvin includes an annual salary nearing $142,000.

Velasco is familiar with Kern County, having spent 12 years with the Delano Police Department, where he rose to the rank of commander.

Long-time Arvin resident Margarita Perez welcomed the vote.

"About time. It's about time. It's been a long time coming. Arvin did need a police chief and welcome."

Velasco said the opportunity to lead in Arvin was too compelling to pass up.

"I saw it as an opportunity to return to not only Kern County, but to a city that was a little bit bigger than Avenel, that was also dealing with some challenges similar to communities in the Central Valley where they're rural. They're small, but also dealing with some big city crime."

Velasco had previously been offered the position but declined. He explained why he turned it down the first time.

"I had personal reasons for not accepting the position the first time, and, you know, those really revolved around some of the things I still really wanted to do with the department in Avenal. And at this point now, the department is where I like it to be. I have nothing but great things to say about that community. And what we've accomplished together over there. And now it's time to do the same thing for the community here in the city of Arvin."

Many residents spoke in support of Velasco during the public hearing before the vote. Velasco said the outpouring of community support was moving.

"Emotional at times. I really fought hard to keep my emotions in. It's almost like they were craving leadership, both not just within the law enforcement agency, but also within the community."

No word yet on when Velasco will be sworn in.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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