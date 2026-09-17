Arvin city council candidates share vision for economic growth and community progress

The two candidates vying for a seat on the Arvin City Council are sharing their priorities, goals, and vision for the city if elected.

Susana Reyes, a Los Angeles native who has called Arvin home for more than two decades, is seeking re-election after joining the city council in November 2022. Reyes says she still has more to give to the community and wants to continue pushing for progress.

"I want to focus on advocating for responsible spending, stronger infrastructure, public safety, and more meaningful opportunities for our community," Reyes said.

Arvin native Lissette Medina is also stepping into the race, saying she wants to help shape a brighter future for the city where she is now raising her family.

"There's just so many things that I wish for Arvin. I realized I needed to stop waiting for change and start taking action to help however I can," Medina said.

If elected, both Reyes and Medina say economic development would be a major focus of their leadership.

"Economic development is a big part of the city of Arvin, and it's our future," Reyes said.

"To help Arvin grow economically in the future, we first need to build a strong foundation," Medina said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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