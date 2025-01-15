Arvin City Council debates controversial flock cameras for surveillance

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Arvin discussed the potential use of flock cameras amidst concerns about data sharing with immigration authorities and decided to table the discussion for further review.



Arvin City Council held its first regular meeting of the year with a packed agenda.

Debate centered around the implementation of flock cameras for surveillance.

Concerns were raised about sharing camera data with Border Patrol or ICE.

Some community members opposed the cameras, citing immigrant community safety.

The council decided to table the discussion for further review and a potential town hall meeting.

The City of Arvin had its first regular city council meeting of the year Tuesday evening and it was a packed agenda with some controversial items.

It was a standing room only at the meeting, that started with the city manager recommending to change the agenda. Within those changes was the holding of the action item regarding the flock cameras.

The reason for this was to allow the council more time to discuss the items AND to be sensitive to the things going around the county with immigration authorities.

The change was also suggested by the Chief of Police, however, the motion to change it was rejected 3-1 with Mayor Calderon being the only one voting to hold the item.

When the time came to discuss the item, several community members questioned if the information collected by the cameras would be shared with Border Patrol or ICE.

"This is not the time to signal to our community that our response to this onslaught is going to be to install surveillance cameras," said retired CSUB Professor Gonzalo Santos.

"We should not be investing in surveillance. Safety looks like protecting the immigrant community," said Arvin Resident Macintosh.

And while many opposed the cameras, others said they’ll help deter crime in the city.

"I don’t know how many people have had their family members killed here in Arvin, I know there’s a couple," said resident Henry Benavides. "I believe that they would—they would want their family to have justice."

"For our safety, I think it’s a good intention. I don’t think they’re going to be looking for anyone that’s illegal or getting into the private lives," said Toni Pichardo.

At the end of the meeting, the council decided to table the item and will bring it back to the next meeting for further discussion with the possibility of holding a town hall meeting where the police chief will address any remaining concerns from the public.

