Arvin City Council seeks to fill vacant seat for effective governance

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Following Juan Murillo’s removal from the Arvin City Council, the quorum voted to keep the seat vacated for two years. Now, Arvin's new mayor, Olivia Calderon, is looking to change that.



Arvin City Council has been without a complete quorum since Councilman Juan Murillo's resignation.

Mayor Olivia Calderon stresses the need to fill the vacant seat to govern effectively.

The council has two options: appoint someone or hold a special election.

Calderon proposes holding a special election in March to coincide with the county election to save costs.

Council members are gathering information to make an informed decision, with differing views on the proposal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Arvin City Council has been functioning without a complete quorum for the last few months, following Councilman Juan Murillo’s resignation. Now, Arvin’s new Mayor Olivia Calderon is looking to change that.

"We are not complete," said Calderon. "We can’t govern effectively without a complete council."

Back in September, the Arvin City Council announced that councilman Juan Murillo had resigned from office. Later, Murillo tried to withdraw his resignation but it was too late.

The council was then given two options by the City Attorney Nathan Hodges, to appoint someone to fill the seat or to hold a special election.

In October, the council voted to maintain the seat vacant for two years, something that Arvin’s new Mayor says is unacceptable as the quorum was designed to be a five-member council.

"In order to advance any policy, any proposal, any resolution, we need to have a majority of members, three votes on a five-member council, and we’re not complete," said Calderon.

With the county holding a special election in March, Calderon said the city could save costs by having its special election on the same day. But in order for that to happen, Calderon needs the support of at least two more council members to approve it.

23ABC reached out to Mayor Pro Tem Susana Reyes and Councilman Donny Horton. They said they were gathering information on the matter, to make an informed decision. Mayor Pro Tem Reyes added that she is uneasy about the mayor’s proposal considering it may be costly to the city.

But newly elected Councilman Jaime Perez thinks otherwise.

"It shouldn’t cost us too much since there’s already going to be an election. Even if we did get the full cost, it’s something that we need for the city. We can’t govern properly if we don’t have all of the quorum filled," said Perez.

With the holidays coming up, the next city council meeting won’t be until Tuesday, January 14th.

