Arvin Community Pool to open, Lamont Pool to remain closed

Community members won't be able to dive into summer this year—at least not in this pool. Due to maintenance issues, the Lamont Community Pool will remain closed.

Bear Mountain Recreation officials decided to remain off camera, however, they told 23ABC that the pool's pump is not working and due to its current chemical levels, they cannot legally open.

They added that those looking to stay cool during the heat, are welcome to go to the Arvin Community Pool, slated to open on June 18th through July 28th.

Its tentative hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from 1 to 5 pm and admission is 3 dollars.

For more information and updates on the community pools visit, https://www.bearmtnprk.com/aquatics.

