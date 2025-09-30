Arvin fights to save community pool from demolition as district cites $9 million budget shortfall

The City of Arvin is fighting to save its community pool from permanent closure after learning the Bear Mountain Parks and Recreation District plans to demolish the facility and replace it with batting cages.

The pool has been closed to the public for years, frustrating residents who say the city needs more amenities. Mayor Olivia Calderon said the city was never officially notified about the closure plans and only learned about them through a board member.

"We have been hearing for the entire year from our residents who have come to our council meetings and have shared during public comments that they want our swimming pool open," Calderon said.

The pool operates under the jurisdiction of the Bear Mountain Parks and Recreation District, not the City of Arvin. District officials cite significant financial challenges as the reason for the closure.

"The district has faced significant financial disadvantages, particularly due to Proposition 98, the Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund (ERAF). Over the last 30 years, these factors have negatively impacted the district's budget by 33%, equating to more than $9 million," the district said in a statement.

The funding reduction has limited the district's ability to maintain facilities like the Arvin Pool and invest in necessary repairs or upgrades, according to the statement.

Resident Nena Pineda said the community needs the pool to remain open.

"The things we have here in the city are minimal. This pool has been here for years, but we've had this issue because it's mostly always closed," Pineda said.

The Arvin City Council is unanimously supporting efforts to reopen the pool. Calderon said the city is preparing a letter to the district expressing concern and requesting a meeting to discuss future plans.

"When it comes to the issue of our swimming pool, we are unanimous, we speak in one voice—we want our swimming pool repaired and opened," Calderon said.

Calderon hopes the city and district can work together to negotiate a solution that keeps the pool operational for the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

