Arvin Force Baseball Team is headed to its first nationwide tournament

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Arvin Force Baseball Team is looking to take their local success to the national stage. For the first time, the team is getting ready to participate in a nationwide tournament.



Video shows how the Arvin Force Baseball team is preparing to make history in their community, by being the first team to compete in a nationwide tournament.

This summer, the boys compete against more than 50 teams from all across the U.S. in the World-Class Baseball Tournament at the Cooperstown All-Star Village 2024 in New York City.

To show their support, the City of Arvin’s Chamber Of Commerce presented the team with a 500-dollar check.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After achieving success at the local level, one Arvin baseball team is heading to New York City to test their skills. Arvin Force Baseball is getting ready to hit it out of the park in their first nationwide tournament.

"It feels good because I know we're the first team going from Arvin," said Adan Gonzalez, one of the 13 players on the team competing in the World-Class Baseball Tournament at the Cooperstown All-Star Village 2024 in New York City.

"It's not common for a small city team like us to travel across the country," said Arvin Force Mom Cristina Duran, "We're also making history here and we're all very excited to represent Arvin and see our boys in those fields."

According to the team's management, Arvin Force has been around for approximately 3 years and has not been able to participate in a tournament of this caliber because they needed time to raise money to pay the registration fees.

"I remember playing here in Little League and wishing I could do something like this," said Arvin Force Assistant Coach Diego Martinez, "Watching them play, I'm so excited and I just hope we can win a championship out there and bring something back to our small little hometown of Arvin, California."

During the week-long event, more than 50 teams from all across the U.S. will be competing against each other in what management says are world-class stadiums.

As they prepare to leave for the Big Apple, the City of Arvin's Chamber Of Commerce showed their support in Tuesday's City Council Meeting by presenting the team with a 500-dollar check.

With the community's support, the team says they're ready to give it their all in their upcoming ball games.

"Take it home, bring it home," said Gonzalez.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 25th to July 1st at Cooperstown Dreams Park.

