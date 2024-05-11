Arvin High celebrates Mother's Day during their first ever 'Noche Cultural'

Video shows how Mariachi San Marcos continues to spread their family's legacy by spreading the love of mariachi to younger generations.

The mariachi band performed at Arvin High School's first ever 'Noche Cultural,' an event that celebrated Mexican culture and Mother's Day.

During the event, Mariachi San Marcos showed their support toward young musicians by allowing Mariachi Los Osos—a group formed by Arvin High students—to perform on stage with them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Honoring culture and Mexican moms, Arvin High School held its first-ever "Noche Cultural." As part of the lineup, the event had several ballet folklorico and musical performances by Mariachi Los Osos and Mariachi San Marcos.

A long line of parents formed outside Arvin High's Auditorium Wednesday night to witness the cultural performance organized by Arvin High School Music Teacher and Mariachi San Marcos member, Jorge Laris.

"We're doing this to bring the community together," said Laris. "We want to bring something new to the Lamont, Weedpatch, and Arvin community and we're doing it through music—so mariachi music and ballet folklorico."

In addition to bringing the community together, Laris and his brother Mauro Laris—also a member of Mariachi San Marcos—are spreading their family's passion for mariachi music to younger generations.

"My son also forms part of our mariachi and is a 5th generation musician in our family," said Mauro. "As we saw at the festival, there are a lot of young people who are interested in this beautiful kind of music and we're here to support them."

To demonstrate their support, Mariachi San Marcos invited Mariachi Los Osos—a group formed by Arvin High students— to perform with them on stage. Some students even used the opportunity to serenade their mothers who were in the audience.

According to the Laris brothers, the Mariachi San Marcos was founded by their late parents Don Jose Laris and Teresa Rodriguez 35 years ago.

"My dad founded the group and played the trumpet in the mariachi," explained Mauro. "My mother managed the mariachi, she handled all the contracts, but they always worked together."

And though she wasn't part of the band, the Laris brothers, said their musical background mostly comes from their mother's family's long line of mariachis.

At first, Laris says he wasn't fond of being a musician, overtime he says he came to share the same love his parents had for music.

"It was just part of me and I grew to accept it and like it and now it's natural," said Laris.

You can catch Mariachi San Marcos at On The Rocks Kitchen and Lounge on Sunday, where they'll be holding a Mother's Day performance from 11 am to 1 pm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

