Arvin High School students explore ocean science through pilot conservation program

In a first-of-its-kind pilot program at Arvin High School, students got the chance to work directly with marine scientists, National Geographic Explorers, and experts from the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

The program, called the Arvin Inland Ocean Conservation Initiative, gave students hands-on experience in ocean science through multiple field trips focused on exploration and learning about the ocean and its ecosystems.

Senior Brian Cisneros said the program will directly shape his future studies.

"Majoring in animal biology. And I feel like this program has really opened my eyes to show more than I could do. I could focus more on animal or see animal research and like, ways to that I could help them."

Cisneros said the experiences left a lasting impression.

"I did things that I didn't think I was able to do. I was able to get on NOAA, which is a specialized boat, and I was able to use RVs. Look at the waves. We saw orcas, different bacterias, and yeah, it was definitely eye opening."

Arvin High School counselor Jareth Regpala said the initiative is the first of its kind for the school.

"We created this initiative so that they can actually experience hands on science, explore nature, and just learn and dream and see how this is possible. for them."

Regpala described some of the activities students took part in during the program.

"They did plankton toes. They were able to look at specimens under a microscope. They were able to control a remote operated vehicle under the sea."

Student Rebeca Cervantes said the program gave her more than just scientific knowledge — it offered a roadmap for her own career.

"A lot of them are in the same field that I want to go to when I finished college. So it was really nice hearing how they got there and how I could do the same and then maybe in the future do research in the ocean."

Arvin High School plans to build on the program's success by creating an on-campus club to keep the initiative going.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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