Arvin High School students spread love on Valentine's Day through community service

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — This Valentine's Day, Arvin High School students demonstrated their love for the community by giving back to those in need.



Arvin High School's Honor Society distributed backpacks with essentials to homeless individuals on Valentine's Day.

The initiative aimed to support the local homeless population, estimated at 20-30 people in Arvin.

Students included Valentine's Day cards with encouraging messages along with the donated items.

Participants engaged with recipients by sharing food and playing games, fostering community bonds.

The Honor Society plans to make this charitable event an annual tradition.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In honor of Valentine's Day, Arvin High School's Honor Society showed their love by giving back to the community. Students came out to the Arvin Navigation Center (ANC) to deliver gifts to those struggling with homelessness.

"Socks, I needed these because it's really cold. Thank you, God. A Blanket," said one of the guests at the ANC as he opened his gift.

In an effort to spread some love, Arvin High School students distributed backpacks filled with socks, beanies, gloves, blankets, and hygiene kits to those who often visit the navigation center.

ESMERALDA RAMOS, NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY PRESIDENT

"We chose to give back to those at the navigation center because we noticed that there are about 20 to 30 homeless people here in Arvin which is a crazy amount considering how small the town is, so there's obviously a need here," said President of the National Honor Society Esmeralda Ramos.

According to her, this experience is representative of the community that the group is trying to cultivate in Arvin. She adds that they are thankful for being able to put the event together and for being able to let the individuals at the navigation center know that they are loved and cared for.

"Their reactions honestly made everything worth it," said Ramos. "I thought it was so nice to see them like——I'm sorry."

In addition to the backpacks, the students gifted them Valentine's Day Cards that they created with special messages.

"For some of them, we just wrote 'Happy Valentine's Day! We hope you have a wonderful day.' For others, we had bible scriptures and just quotes we thought they needed to hear and that we wanted to give to them," said Vice President of the National Honor Society Kelly Velazquez.

After distributing the gifts, the students bonded with the homeless by serving them food and playing games with them.

The honors society says they will continue their efforts to work alongside the community and make events like this one an annual tradition.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

