Arvin High School's We the People team prepares for state competition after regional win

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Arvin High School's "We the People" Team came out on top after competing against seven other Kern County Schools, including friendly rival, Centennial High School.



Arvin High School's "We the People" Team won district and regional championships.

The team has a 20-year legacy of winning their district competition.

Students prepared extensively outside school hours, including weekends and holidays.

The competition tests knowledge of U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Founding Documents.

The team is now preparing for the state competition in Sacramento in early February 2025.

Arvin High School’s (AHS) "We the People" Team’s legacy continues to shine after being named district and regional champions. Now, the team is preparing to hopefully change the school’s history and bring back a state title.

On Saturday, December 7th AHS’ We the People Team came out on top after competing against seven other Kern County Schools, including friendly rival, Centennial High School.

Since 1987, AHS has established a legacy within this program. Winning their district for over 20 consecutive years and bringing back the regional title this year.

"I feel very happy that we’re the ones that are able to bring it back," said AHS student Joselyn Vergara. "I feel special knowing that I’m the one that brought it back, or being part of the team that brought it back."

But it wasn’t easy. According to students on the team, being in this program takes a lot of commitment outside of school hours, leading up to an academic competition where students participate in a series of mock congressional hearings.

The competition is designed to test students' knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Nation’s Founding Documents.

"Many Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm we were in the library, even during our Thanksgiving Break we would be there studying," said AHS senior Brenda Rubio.

Through the long hours of studying, the team says they established a bond that motivated them even more to try their best in the competition.

"Seeing how much everybody in the program cares about the program as well, it pushes me to want to do better," said another student Camila Botello.

And though they’ve already won two titles, students say their job is not done yet. Next up, the team will compete at the state level.

"Getting back on the grind and coming back a hundred times stronger," stated AHS student Berenice Ambriz. "We definitely don’t plan to slow down during the Christmas break, so we’re ready for state and we’ll do anything we have to, to make sure we put in those hours."

The State competition will take place between January 31st and February 2nd in Sacramento.

