Arvin High's Boy's Basketball Team shoots beyond the hoop

Video shows Arvin High's Varsity Boy's Basketball Team preparing for league play.

In addition to shooting hoops, the team is dedicated to building brotherhood and serving the community.

Since the start of the season, the team has received awards and titles both on and off the court.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's not just about putting the ball in the net for the Arvin High's Varsity Boy's Basketball Team—it's about winning at life. This squad is also focused on brotherhood and giving back to the community.

With the conference schedule about to begin on the court, the team recently received a recognition award off the court from the African American Network of Kern County Buffalo Soldiers for their dedication to the community.

"It's about helping others. It's about using those habits and carrying them onto the court, by helping a fellow teammate out that may not—let's give an example—that don't have shoes or uniforms," explained Peter Pang, coach for the Arvin High's Varsity Boy's Basketball Team.

By improving their relationship off the court, Pang says the Bears will improve their chemistry during match-ups.

"Our bonding has gotten a lot better," said Allen Stone, a senior at Arvin High who has been playing with the team for three years. "We're a young team. We only have three seniors, so we're all new. We just put this team together."

According to Stone, the team has been focusing on learning how to play with each other, and are hoping to make it to playoffs.

"Last year was the first time they made it to playoffs in like 20 years, so I want to keep the trend going," stated Stone.

So far, the Bear's dedication has been reflected in their performances in tournaments, as they took first place in the "Consolation Bracket" in the Bobby D. Lackey Tournament and second place in the Laton High School's Invitational Tournament.

"Winning these two tournaments has given these boys some confidence. We know that coming back to Bakersfield there's going to be a bigger competition in our League," said Pang.

Next week, the boys open league play against Del Oro High School.

