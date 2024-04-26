Arvin Lamont Kiwanis Club to distribute scholarships to high school graduates

Video shows how the Arvin Lamont Kiwanis Club is fundraising to award scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the area.

The application is available to students living in either Arvin or Lamont who are graduating from one of the following schools: Arvin High School, Nueva High School, Del Oro High School, and Mira Monte High School.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 12th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kiwanis is a global organization whose mission is "One child at a time, one neighborhood at a time." Their Arvin Lamont Club are looking to do just that by offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

I spoke to the Chair of the Scholarship Committee Olivia Calderon at Faro Church, a place of worship that supports the club and the youth of the community.

According to Calderon the scholarships are in partnership with Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains and will be awarded to students living in either Arvin or Lamont who are graduating from one of the following schools: Arvin High School, Nueva High School, Del Oro High School, and Mira Monte High School.

"We want to acknowledge their sacrifice and their achievements and that of their families because it takes a family to make this success happen and we want to honor them with a $500 scholarship," said Calderon.

To apply students are required to submit an essay describing their goals in the next five years as well as a letter of recommendation from one of their teachers.

After reviewing the applications, Calderon says the club will host a banquet on Friday, May 24th to celebrate the recipients.

She added that the club is currently accepting donations to increase the amount of scholarships they're able to award.

IMPORTANT DATES

- Application Deadline: Sunday, May 12th

- Application Notification: Friday, May 17th

- Scholarship Banquet: Friday, May 24th @6PM Location TBD

APPLY FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP HERE

TO DONATE

- Mail checks: PO Box 308, Lamont CA 93241

- Online

ARVIN LAMONT KIWANIS CLUB MEETING TIMES & LOCATIONS

Faro Church

500 Campus Drive, Arvin CA 93203

First Monday of the Month @6PM

Lamont Seventh Day Adventist Church

10420 Myrtle Ave. Lamont Ca. 93241

First Tuesday of the Month @6PM

For more information, email arvinandlamontkiwanis@gmail.com or call (661) 557-5840

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

