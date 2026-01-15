Arvin library reopens with modern renovations after state grant

The Arvin Branch Library is preparing to welcome the community back with a fresh new look following extensive renovations funded by a statewide initiative.

The library closed its doors in April 2025 for much-needed improvements and is scheduled for a grand reopening on February 19.

"We have received new flooring as well as a new paint job. We really hope that the community feels welcome, and we hope that they feel encouraged to come visit us," Zuri Maradiaga said.

Maradiaga is the branch supervisor at the Arvin Library.

The renovations included removing an underutilized reference desk area to create new spaces designed for different age groups.

"We have a seating area for teens. We want them to feel encouraged to read books, graphic novels, manga, audiobooks," Maradiaga said.

The changes have already impressed local residents like Arelia Garcia, who appreciates the expanded options for her family.

"Now there's an area for young adults, and adults, they didn't have that before and now they do and I really like that," Garcia said.

Garcia believes the renovated library will serve as an important community resource.

"This is really good for us because we're able to learn more, we can come and read books," Garcia said.

The Arvin Branch Library received over $1.2 million through the "Building Forward" initiative, a statewide effort aimed at modernizing and preserving library facilities across California. The Arvin library is just one of many Kern County libraries benefiting from this program.

