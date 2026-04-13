Arvin Little League mourns the unexpected death of Steve Lopez after nearly 40 years of volunteering

Steve Lopez, one of the longest-serving volunteers for the Arvin Little League, unexpectedly passed away in late March.

Born in Arvin in 1963, Lopez became an active member of the Little League at the age of 18. Over the course of nearly 40 years, he held various titles, serving as a coach, umpire, and board president from 2006 to 2018.

"It’s a huge loss for the community and for Little League to it's 40 years worth of knowledge and experience that we lost. So it's it's a huge effect," Arvin Little League President Rebecca Bullard said.

Bullard said Lopez had a massive impact on baseball in the community, and his passion for the sport extended beyond the traditional Little League age groups.

"He solely expanded Little League to include the older kids with the junior league, and that allows the 13- to 16-year-old kids to continue, you know, playing baseball, because currently Little League is for about 3 to 13 year old," Bullard said.

"It's all volunteer ran. It's not we don't pay for our board members. There's no perks in that matter. So it truly was a gift of love from Steve to the community of Arvin. and his love for baseball," Bullard said.

Lopez's stepson, Eric Camarena, said his own passion for the sport grew when Lopez entered his life. Camarena said Lopez was his role model growing up.

"I was into baseball, but not as much as I was until he came into my life. He came into my life by 10 years old, and he took me in and took me as his own son," Camarena said.

"I'll remember as the best father I ever had. Best person, just a great human being, very helpful," Camarena said.

"Had a beautiful soul. Really genuine, great person," Camarena said.

The Arvin Little League is currently planning to honor Lopez for the legacy he leaves behind.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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