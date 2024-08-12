Arvin Little League strikes out on Fall Ball

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO — According to the Arvin Little League, due to Kovacevich Park's closure for renovations, Fall Ball is canceled this year.



Video shows how the closure of Kovacevich Park led the Arvin Little League to cancel Fall Ball.

While the improvements are being completed, Arvin Little League Coach Matt Look says Greenfield Baseball-Softball League agreed to welcome any kids from the Arvin league who are interested in participating in fall ball.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With baseball season in full swing, the Arvin Little League says they'll be sitting out this year. Coach Matt Look says fall ball is canceled due to the closure of Kovacevich Park.

"Our fall ball season usually runs from September to November, so with that, we're not going to have our fields to play," said Look.

Back in July, I told you that through Prop 68, the City of Arvin obtained a grant totaling about two million dollars to remodel Kovacevich Park. At the time, the City of Arvin told 23ABC that remodeling would begin immediately.

"The little field is getting some lights, so that's great for us to push the games longer," stated Look.

Each year, he says around 150 boys and girls sign up for fall ball and even though they won't be able to play at home this year, there is still a chance for them to participate in the Greenfield Baseball-Softball League.

"They're willing to take anybody from our league, whether you played with us or not, you can play fall ball with them," explained the Arvin Little League president.

With the changes to come, Look says skipping out on fall ball is a sacrifice the league is willing to take.

"It'll be a positive change for the entire league and hopefully the community as a whole," said Look.

Players interested in signing up for the Greenfield Baseball Softball League can visit,www.GreenfieldBaseball.net.

