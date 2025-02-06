Arvin LOTH launches kindness campaign to support local farmworkers

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Random Acts of Kindness campaign by Laborers of the Harvest (LOTH) in Arvin seeks sponsorships to provide food for local farmworkers and their families.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Laborers of the Harvest (LOTH) is preparing to launch a campaign in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Week and according to the nonprofit, there's still time for the community to get involved.

Several Arvin residents line up outside of the LOTH establishment almost daily here in Arvin. The non-profit organization opened its doors more than a year ago and has provided fresh food ever since.

"We used to go to Vallarta two to three times a week and spend 80 to 100 dollars," said Arvin Resident Armando Nuñez. "Here, we come and with 10 dollars we're able to take three bags full of groceries of our choice. This place and the people who work it are truly a blessing."

Nuñez and his wife Maria Garcia say this program has alleviated the burden of going grocery shopping even more so now that they say the cost of living has gone up.

According to the nonprofit, their goal is to help provide for all families in the community, despite their immigration status, which is why the program is open to everyone, no questions asked.

"We don't ask for identification, we don't ask for absolutely anything because people sometimes feel intimidated when you ask for identification and they don't have it. I tell you this because it happened to me," said LOTH Supervisor Cynthia Burgos.

Burgos is a supervisor at LOTH who's been working with the nonprofit for over a year and who's benefited from the program firsthand.

"It was tough," stated Burgos. "I went to the market one day, I was going to buy my groceries for the month, and my wallet was stolen. I lost all the money I had for that month."

It was then that she learned about LOTH who she says has been a blessing in her life and would like to share the program with others in the community.

For this reason, she says the nonprofit is launching its first campaign in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Week usually celebrated in February. To spread positivity, the non-profit is encouraging donors to help pay for others' groceries.

"We want people with hearts like ours who genuinely want to help the Latino community—we want them to come forward and say 'I want to do my part,' so that this organization continues to grow and help families in need," said Burgos.

According to her, donations can be made in person at the LOTH location in Arvin or on their website.

Burgos says the campaign will kick off on February 9th and run through the 15th.

LABORERS OF THE HARVEST (FOOD DISTRIBUTION CENTER)

141 North A St., Arvin, CA 93203

(661) 745-4536

