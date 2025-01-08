Arvin man accused of alleged sexual assault on dog appears in court

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Jose Angel Chavez Flores, the man accused of allegedly trespassing onto his neighbor's yard and sexually assaulting their dog pleaded not guilty to all allegations during his first court hearing on Tuesday.



Jose Angel Chavez Flores is facing charges of trespassing and sexually abusing an animal.

Chavez was supposed to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday, January 7th.

Chavez wasn't inside the courtroom, but he did get a new restraining order and faces other restrictions.

Chavez is next slated to appear in court on February 26th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The man charged with trespassing onto his neighbor's yard in Arvin and allegedly sexually assaulting their dog was supposed to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday. However, that didn't exactly happen. While Jose Angel Chavez Flores wasn't inside the courtroom, he did get a new restraining order and faces other restrictions.

Jose Angel Chavez Flores was seen at the Lamont Superior Court on Tuesday, but he did not step inside the courtroom and was represented by his attorney Catherine Sempepos.

During the hearing, Sempepos said her client had chosen to plead not guilty to all allegations.

To recap, an Arvin family accused Chavez of jumping over their fence and sexually assaulted their dog, which they say is seen in this security footage.

Almost two weeks later, Arvin PD says Chavez turned himself in and admitted to sexually assaulting a female dog for sexual gratification.

At the hearing, Judge Bryan K. Stainfield announced Chavez would be released under the following conditions:

"He's not allowed to be outside unless he's coming and going from the house," said Judge Bryan K. Stainfield. "No lingering around, coming and going, not outside either the front or the backyard. He's going to be required to stay in his house when he is there."

He also must remain 100 yards away from his next-door neighbors where the alleged incident occurred. He cannot have any contact with animals other than his own.

Chavez is next slated to appear in court on February 26th.

