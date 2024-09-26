Arvin Mayor Daniel Borreli Runs for Re-Election

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Mayor Daniel Borreli says if re-elected, he will focus on bringing in more businesses, improving roads, and addressing public safety in the City of Arvin.



Arvin Mayor Daniel Borreli is running for re-election

Borreli has been actively involved in the community as a baseball and football coach

He has supported the Arvin Soccer League by providing free equipment and flattening fields

If re-elected, Borreli plans to focus on bringing in more businesses, improving roads, and addressing public safety

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we near elections, 23ABC spoke with both mayoral candidates in Arvin to hear their visions for the community. You first heard what Olivia Caldeorn's plans were for the city, and now, it's time to hear from her opponent, current Arvin Mayor Daniel Borreli.

In 2020, Borreli began serving the City of Arvin as a council member. He was later named mayor pro tem by Arvin's mayor at the time Olivia Trujillo. After her passing in March of this year, Borreli was appointed to fill her seat.

According to Borreli, even though he became a city official in 2020, his time serving the community, started before that.

"I've been active since day one," said Borreli. "I volunteered to be a baseball coach, I volunteered to be a football coach."

Borreli says that the youth in the community inspire his public service.

Just weeks ago, Borreli says the Arvin's Soccer League reached out to him for help in launching the league, and with the help of his contacts, they were able to provide the league with free equipment and flatten the fields at Smothermon Park.

"Our grandparents lived here, my parents live here, I live here, and my kids live here, so it's always trying to set up the best that we can for the next generation and future," stated Borreli.

In addition to supporting the youth, Borreli says if re-elected, he will focus on bringing in more businesses to the community and addressing public safety.

"Every time you read social media it's always road improvement—road improvement," explained the mayor. "That is our number one thing we want to work on and concentrate on is to bring resources to help bring in those grants and those funds for the people in the city. Because they deserve nice roads to be driving on."

Borreli added that if re-elected he will also focus on creating community by inviting the public to town hall to share their opinions on issues concerning the community.

