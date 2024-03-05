Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo dies after long battle with cancer

Video shows how the City of Arvin will remember it's Mayor Olivia Trujillo after her death, following a long battle with cancer.

According to local officials, Trujillo was a "roll up her sleeves" public servant who was always engaged in the community.

In the coming week, the city will be coordinating an event to honor and remember the Mayor for her service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Arvin is mourning after confirming the death of its Mayor Olivia Trujillo.

23ABC sat down with Arvin's City Manager Jeff Jones to talk about her contribution to the community. According to Jones, Trujillo was passionate about serving the community she grew up in.

"As mayor of the city, she was a champ of citizen engagement. She helped clean up the city, she was an advocate of homelessness, of the youth, of the seniors of the city," said Jones.

A statement from local officials highlighted many accomplishments including "On November 3, 2020, Trujillo became the first woman, first Latina, and first immigrant to be elected mayor of the City of Arvin."

Jones added that this is the first time the city has to elect a new mayor before completing their term. Looking towards the future, Jones said the city will follow the government code. He explained that the code requires the City Council to call a special election or make an appointment within 60 days.

The City Manager said this topic will be discussed in the City Council's next meeting on Tuesday, March 12th, where they will most likely appoint someone to fill the role.

Jones said the city will be coordinating an event to honor and remember the Mayor for her service in the coming weeks.

