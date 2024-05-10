Arvin Migrant Camp houses migrant farm-working families

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, the Arvin Migrant Camp, formerly known as the Sunset Camp or Weedpatch Camp began leasing units to families migrating to the area to work in the fields.



Video shows the history of the Arvin Migrant Center, the resources it offers and the requirement to apply for housing there.

The camp was established to assist families migrating from the Midwest to escape the Great Dust Bowl.

The camp is now leasing units to migrant farm workers for 6 months. To lease a unit, call the Arvin Migrant Center at (661) 845-1267 or apply in person at 8701 Sunset Blvd. Bakersfield, CA 93307. Their office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just east of HWY 183 lies the Arvin Migrant Center a historical building also known as the Arvin Farm Labor Supply Center. I visited the center to learn about the resources offered and how it's developed since it was first established nearly 100 years ago.

During the 1930s, the camp became the home of 300 families migrating from the Midwest to escape the Dust Bowl.

"These families traveled to California with little to no money, no prospects for employment, and nowhere to live," said Isabel Moreno, the Housing Administrator with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern. "Many seemed refuge in camps that were operated by the federal government."

23ABC Arvin Neighborhood News Reporter Priscilla Lara interviewing Isabel Moreno, the Housing Administrator with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern

These groups of families came to be known as the "Okies." According to Moreno, the Okies settled in several migrant camps that opened in California during this time period, including in places like Shafter, Marysville, and Edison.

However, she says the Arvin Farm Labor Camp became the most famous as it's preserved three historical buildings from that period: the community hall, the library, and the post office.

Adding to its prominence, the camp was also featured in John's Steinbeck's novel "The Grapes of Wrath."

On Monday, the camp, began leasing units to families migrating to the area to work in the fields from May through October.

"We were welcomed with 60 families that were waiting for the application process and as of today we have 10 vacancies," said Moreno.

She added that the camp offers housing on a first come first serve basis, prioritizing previous residents and that the units come furnished with a dining set, beds, dressers, a refrigerator and a stove.

Moreno says, there are a few requirements to apply for housing, "They must have a minimum of 45 hundred dollars in farm labor work, the head of the household must have a citizenship status, and the families must show proof that they reside at least 50 miles away from the camp."

The camp is now leasing units to migrant farm workers for 6 months.

To lease a unit, call the Arvin Migrant Center at (661) 845-1267 or apply in person at 8701 Sunset Blvd. Bakersfield, CA 93307. Their office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

