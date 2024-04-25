Arvin officials eliminate assistant city manager position

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Some would consider it a win for the residents of Arvin, after city officials voted to eliminate the assistant city manager position.



In the last two council meetings, Arvin residents expressed their opposition to the position and stated they would rather use the city's budget to address other key issues in the city.

During Tuesday's meeting, city officials voted to eliminate it with a three to one vote.

Arvin Mayor Daniel Borelli said the city's budget will now be used to hire Public Works maintenance workers, police officers and dispatchers.

In the last two council meetings, Arvin residents expressed their opposition to the position and stated they would rather use the city's budget to address other key issues in the city.

During Tuesday's meeting, city officials voted to eliminate it with a three to one vote. Mayor Daniel Borreli, Mayor Pro Tem Susana Reyes, and Council Member Tim Tarver voted to eliminate the position, while Council Member Donny Horton voted to move forward with it. Council Member Juan Murillo was absent.

Borelli told me he based his decision on the needs of the city.

"[Arvin] wasn't ready for an assistant city manager—the city needs city public workers, police officers, and dispatchers," said the city's mayor.

And those changes will soon be implemented.

"We will look to hire more public works," he stated, "we will start fixing the potholes, cleaning up the center dividers on Main Street, and cleaning the graffiti which started earlier today."

Borelli says community members can expect to see the job postings available in the coming weeks.

