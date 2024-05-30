Arvin officials involved in 'family squabble'

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A physical altercation between a member of the Arvin City Council and the Planning Commission has now become a police investigation.



According to Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour, the department received a call last Saturday from a witness alleging two women and a man had been involved in a physical or verbal altercation. The male was identified as Council Member Horton and one of the females, his sister Joshlyn Horton, planning commissioner for the city.

Ghazalpour says there will be no special treatment for either party.

23ABC reached out to both city officials and both decided not to comment on the incident. While he did not comment on the alleged altercation, Council Member Horton did say he was preparing for a kidney removal surgery on Thursday due to kidney cancer.

Ghazalpour says this isn't the first time the department responds to and mediates a family-related fight.

"Our goal in every incident is to be transparent and very clear," stated Ghazalpour, "There is no special privilege there is no anything that occurs special because we do have a council member involved or we have a planning commissioner involved."

If a conflict of interest were to arise, Ghazalpour says he has already reached out to their counterparts—the Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office—to take over the investigation.

