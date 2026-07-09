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Arvin parks get major renovations, including lighting and picnic tables

The city of Arvin has been upgrading five parks since 2025, adding restroom improvements, lighting, and picnic tables funded by the general fund and a new grant.
Arvin parks get major renovations, including lighting and picnic tables
KARLA SOSA/23ABC
Arvin parks get major renovations, including lighting and picnic tables
Arvin parks get major renovations, including lighting and picnic tables
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Arvin is upgrading five city parks with new restroom facilities, lighting, picnic tables and more, funded by the city's general fund and a $250,000 grant.

Margarita Perez has called Arvin home since 1965. While her kids played sports at the parks, the family had to drive home to use the restroom.

"I would say maybe for the last 10 years, it's been like, no, we're going home to the bathroom, and then we're coming back," Perez said.

Perez is glad the city made these upgrades to all of the parks.

"It's nice and clean in there, and it's the lighting, so that's a big plus, especially since they play at night. So that's a big plus. It's nice. You know, we deserve to have good bathrooms," Perez said.

Arvin Mayor Olivia Calderon says residents raised concerns about the parks. The city started working on renovations in 2025.

"Doors, locks, trash can receptacle, toilet paper receptacles, paper towels, making sure that there's lighting, mirrors, and that they're fully accessible, stocked up every single day," Calderon said.

The improvements are ongoing across multiple parks.

"In Kovacevich Park, you could see it at Las Palmas Park, and soon here at Smotherman Park, we're also going to have lighting at the restrooms," Calderon said.

Calderon said the work has been paid for by taxpayers.

"The repairs to our parks over the past year and a half, this has come from the general fund. It comes from all of our taxpayers," Calderon said.

The city plans to install a total of 21 new picnic tables. Calderon said the items currently being installed were previously purchased.

The city was also awarded a $250,000 grant from the San Joaquin Air District, which will go toward planting trees.

Perez hopes to see even more improvements in her hometown.

"I think that there should be more improvements. I mean, everybody would like to see all the families come out to the parks and have a good time, but the parks have to look nice to do that," Perez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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