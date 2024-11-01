Arvin PD and CHP conduct pedestrian safety operation

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — In collaboration with California Highway Patrol, the Arvin Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation on Wednesday.



Arvin Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a pedestrian safety operation.

The operation focused on two main crosswalks on Bear Mountain Boulevard, identified as hotspots for incidents.

APD officers dressed as construction workers to test if drivers yield to pedestrians.

Non-compliant drivers were pulled over by CHP and in some cases issued citations.

The operation aimed to educate both drivers and pedestrians on road safety.

Broadcast transcript:

Arvin Police tell me pedestrian safety is a concern that is regularly brought to their attention by residents. In an effort to make neighborhoods safer, Arvin PD and CHP conducted a Pedestrian Safety Decoy Operation on Wednesday.

"We have several officers from the California Highway Patrol along with Arvin Police officers out stopping vehicles who don't yield to pedestrians who don't stop for vehicles," said Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour.

The operation began with officers from both the Arvin Police Department and California Highway Patrol going over plans for safety precautions.

Arvin Police officers were decoys disguised as construction workers stationed at the two main crosswalks that law enforcement have identified as hotspots for pedestrian-involved incidents.

"We have Stockton [Ave] and Bear Mountain [Blvd] identified as one of them and then North Hill [St] and Bear Mountain [Blvd] identified as one of them as well," stated Ghazalpour.

Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazlapour says during the 4-hour-long operation, over 70 vehicles were pulled over. Of those vehicles, 51 were issued citations—32 to vehicles that failed to yield to pedestrians and 19 for violating vehicle codes like speed, seatbelt, suspended license, and equipment.

In addition to informing drivers about safe habits, Ghazalpour says pedestrians were also counseled during the operation.

"When you're walking on a sidewalk or you're about to cross the street—going back to what you were taught as a young child growing up, look both ways, you want to make sure you look both ways and make sure it's safe to cross the street," explained Ghazalpour.

Ghazalpour emphasized that these operations are conducted not just to enforce the rules of the road, but to educate the public on how to be safe drivers.

