Arvin Police Chief departs after three years of service

ARVIN, Calif. — After three years of service, the City of Arvin is bidding farewell to its Police Chief, Alex Ghazalpour.

Ghazalpour's final day with the department was Thursday, with former Sergeant Joseph Huggett stepping in as Acting Police Chief.

While Ghazalpour knew his contract was coming to an end, he says he and City Manager Jeff Jones had discussed a potential extension.

"It is with a deep sense of humility and reflection that I share the news that my position as Chief of Police for the City of Arvin will not be renewed. This decision comes as a profound shock to me and the department. However, my pride in the men and women of the Arvin Police Department remains steadfast," Ghazalpour said.

Ghazalpour told 23ABC he later received an email from Jones, notifying him that the city was opting for a change of direction.

23ABC reached out to the city for comment, but haven't heard back at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

