Arvin Police Department Introduces New K9 Unit

Sergeant Snyder and Officer Jimenez demonstrated a training method used for search procedures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Arvin Police Department is made up of 23 officers that handle different units. Their latest K9 Unit is made up of two officers Duuk and Dago.

“Right now, we're going to demonstrate an article search, so we're going to have the k9 officer respond to the scene,” said Sergeant Brandon Snyder.

This is one of the training methods that Duuk and Dago undergo to help the Arvin Police Department during search procedures. I spoke to Sergeant Brandon Snyder and Officer Edwin Jimenez who demonstrated how Dago would search for a firearm.

Officer Jimenez uses keywords in Czech to communicate to the dog as he retrieves the firearm.

“We get a lot of pursuits and a lot of vehicle pursuits and just the fact that we have K9’s has stopped a lot of the guys from running from us,” said Officer Jimenez.

Both dogs are originally from European countries and received specialized training before coming to Arvin. Dago is from the Czech Republic and is one and a half years old and Duuk is from the Netherlands and is 3 years-old.

Duuk's partner, Sergeant Bret Barker says before fighting crime, both dogs were trained as sports dogs.

“It has different bite scenarios, obedience scenarios, and search phases and when the dog completes the sport it can receive a title called ph-1 which is a police hound dog,” said Sergeant Barker.

Acting Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour sent a statement to 23 ABC where he said, "As Police Chief I'm very excited at the approval by our city management and council for allowing me to launch a K9 program at the Arvin Police Department!"

Duuk and Dago will soon be sent to get training. Duuk will receive explosive training and Dago will receive narcotic training.

