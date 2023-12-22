Video shows the Arvin Police Department on present patrol.

Arvin PD has been hosting different events throughout the week to distribute toys to kids in the community.

The event scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to poor weather conditions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Arvin Police Department is on present patrol all week—leading up to an early Christmas for kids in the community.

The department began spreading the holiday magic with its "Stuff a Cop Car" Toy Drive that took place Monday through Wednesday.

During the 3-night event Santa, officers, explorers, and K-9s welcomed community members to literally "stuff" a police car with toy donations.

According to the Human and Community Resources Manager with the City of Arvin, Megan Miller, during the Toy Drive, the department was able to collect approximately 500 donations.

"This is our second year, we expanded it a little bit to make sure we could get more toys and make more of an impact within the community, it was really popular last year," she said.

Part of that impact is being able to gift underprivileged children in the community a toy this Christmas. "We have some contacts with different school districts in the community to identify students that have, you know a family that might need some additional help during Christmas time so that we can provide some Christmas joy to them," said Miller.

Community Service Officer for Arvin PD, Jasmin Garcia is a member of the Arvin community and says events like these are special to the community.

"I get so emotional during this time," said Garcia. "As a mom—because there are a lot of kids out there are not going to open a present and this allows officers to go out and interact with those families."

Originally, the team planned on making 11 sleigh stops on Thursday.

"We're gonna be conducting a drive through the city with Santa," said Sergeant Brandon Snyder. "We have 11 stops scheduled between 4 and 6 pm."

The purpose of this was to hand out tickets for an event the following day.

"Friday we're going to have 'Shop with a Cop' so basically any kids who received those tickets can come in and shop with our officers to get a toy for Christmas," said Miller.

Due to weather conditions, the event on Thursday was canceled. "Shop with a Cop" will still take place at the Arvin Police Department on Friday from 4-6 pm. Kids can claim a toy and interact with the officers and Santa Claus. Gifts will be distributed at a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

