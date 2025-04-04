Watch Now
Arvin Police employee faces felony for alleging copying data from police computer

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — An employee of the Arvin police department is facing a felony criminal charge alleging she unlawfully accessed and copied data from a police computer without permission.

29-year-old Jasmine Garcia allegedly copied a photograph of Arvin city councilman Donny Horton and sent it to various persons. The photograph was taken after Horton was involved in an altercation with his sister in May of last year.

Garcia is a property and evidence technician and is a nine-year veteran with Arvin police department.

She was arrested on March 28th and is on paid administrative leave. Garcia is expected to be arraigned on April 14th.

