Arvin Police Explorers are lighting up the night and their careers

The explorer post is a program for youth interested in law enforcement to get hands-on experience working with PD.

According to APD, the program depends on fundraisers, like the fireworks booth, to pay for competitions and training.

Amid the July 4th celebrations, young local leaders are working together to collect funds by selling fireworks. The Arvin Police Explorers tell me the program runs off funds collected through fundraisers like this one.

"You get to feel the adrenaline sometimes."

That's how Lindsay Ramirez, one of the explorers describes being part of the Arvin Police Explorer Post.

According to Arvin PD, the program allows youth 14 to 20 years old who are interested in law enforcement to get hands-on experience working with them.

"Since I was a little kid I was always interested in law enforcement," said APD Explorer Fredi Morales.

By forming part of the post, Morales says he's had the opportunity to shadow officers and learn how they function.

"They participate in different things in the department, such as they go on ride-alongs with us," said APD Officer and Explorer Advisor, Adam Huber. "Some of them help dispatch when needed, so we try to involve them in any way possible we can and they're a big help to us."

Every year, Huber says the explorers run this firework booth to help fund competitions with other posts in the area and trainings that cover topics like Narcan administration and CPR.

And though the post runs several fundraisers throughout the year, the PD says the firework booth brings in the most amount of profit, averaging between 10 to 20 thousand dollars a year.

"We are a lower-income community of course but we have a lot of great kids that come out. We currently have about eight explorers and we're looking to double that," said Huber.

Ramirez encourages youth in the community to join the post. She adds that her experience in the program has inspired her to further pursue a career at the PD.

"You see how much people respect officers and how much they look up to them and I want to be that role model and help however I can in the community," said Ramirez.

If you'd like to support the post by purchasing fireworks, their booth will be open until 9:30 pm pm on Thursday.

