Arvin prepares to enforce new pedestrian safety law AB413

The Arvin Police Department says plans to enforce new pedestrian safety law AB413 are well underway.

AB413 aims to increase pedestrian safety by prohibiting parking within 20 feet of crosswalks.

California's pedestrian fatality rate is nearly 25% higher than the national average.

Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour emphasizes the importance of increased visibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

Arvin PD is working with public works to devise enforcement plans, including potential curb painting and signage.

The bill's enforcement starts on January 1st, which may lead to discussions about permit parking in the city.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

AB413 aims to increase pedestrian safety. For example, if I'm a pedestrian trying to cross the street, a car parked near this crosswalk lowers the visibility of both me and the driver approaching the crosswalk.

Earlier this year, California passed the Daylighting to Save Lives Bill also known as AB 413 aiming to improve safety.

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, California's Pedestrian fatality rate is almost 25 percent higher than the national average.

Once the bill is effective statewide, it intends to lower that rate by banning vehicles from stopping or parking within 20 feet of crosswalks with or without a stop sign.

"The bill is there to increase the visibility for not just our bicyclists but our pedestrian traffic as well which will ultimately enter into either a marked or unmarked crosswalk," explained Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour.

He says the department is working alongside public works to come up with a plan to enforce the bill, this includes assessing all of the crosswalks within the city.

"It's left to the city to determine how they're going to mark their crosswalks," said Ghazalpour. "I'm sure certain cities will put up a sign not to park within 15 feet. We're looking at the possibility and feasibility of painting those curbs red."

Part of the city's assessment is looking at how the bill will potentially affect the city. One of the main ones is limited parking space, which may lead the city to take further action.

"We don't have any streets that are permit parking required streets here in the city, but this will definitely open dialogue as to the potential future needs of permit parking on certain streets," stated Ghazalpour.

Arvin PD will begin enforcing AB413 on January 1st.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

