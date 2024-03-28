Arvin residents are demanding transparency from city officials

Video shows Arvin residents are demanding more transparency from city officials over a new job opening.

Residents spoke out over allegations that members were talking about a new position behind closed doors and not in open session.

After the closed session, city officials announced that they would still proceed with opening the position. Once posted, officials say applicants will have 10 days to apply for the role.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A full house during Tuesday night's City Council meeting in Arvin over rumors of back-door dealings concerning the creation of a new position within the council.

Several community members spoke out over talks for a new assistant city manager by council members in closed session.

The residents that I spoke to said they learned about the new assistant city manager position through a message that circulated in the neighborhood.

During the public comments session, several community members said they did not find it necessary to open this new role.

"Is it really necessary to spend 187 thousand dollars? Show me that it's necessary and you'll have my trust," said Arvin resident Yurria Lopez.

In response, council members said the position is necessary as the current city manager is juggling two roles. He is also the city's finance director, but this rationale did not satisfy some people who said they would prefer to use the funds to address the city's infrastructure.

"When you see that there is a need in the streets--potholes, poor living conditions—it makes us question why they'd want to waste 187 thousand dollars," stated Lopez. "Instead, they should try to improve the community."

After the closed session, city officials announced that they would still proceed with opening the position.

I followed up with City Manager and Finance Director Jeff Jones, who told me that the new position is far from the city manager position and that when it's filled, he will continue working both roles.

"Far from it. Right now, the City of Arvin really has nobody at the top, it's myself and the police chief, so I'm looking for additional help at the management level to keep the city running," explained Jones.

Though the position has yet to be posted, Jones says community members will have the opportunity to apply by visiting the city's website. Once posted, Jones says applicants will have 10 days to apply for the role on their website.

