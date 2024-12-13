Arvin residents oppose APD's Flock camera proposal

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A proposal from the Arvin PD to the city council left several community members concerned about their privacy, however, Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour says the cameras will improve public safety.



A proposal by Arvin's Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour to install 18 flock cameras around town is raising concerns among some residents. Ghazalpour says he guarantees the cameras won’t be an invasion and will only help increase safety in the community.

"I don’t think we need robots or cameras to keep the city safe. Arvin is a small community, people don’t have to be caged in like rats by cameras."

This is just one concern raised by community members following a proposal by Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour to the city council asking them to purchase a two-year subscription of 18 Flock Safety Falcon Cameras and related technology worth approximately $109,000.

Ghazalpour says the “game-changing technology” will improve public safety by tracking the flow of traffic in commercial areas of the city, which he says is expected to increase when the Tejon Casino opens for business.

"It’s going to give us a pathway in our commercial areas to be able to track and eventually apprehend people who are in stolen vehicles, people who have been associated with criminal activity, wanted persons who are associated with vehicles, and missing persons," explained Ghazalpour.

But not everyone was convinced by his proposal.

"We need the community to trust police officers. Instead of being scared when we see them in their patrol units, we want to feel confident that they’re working for us the community," said another resident.

Other residents were claiming the cameras would invade their privacy and that information gathered through them could wind up in the hands of immigration authorities.

"This is basically handing the City of Arvin and all of the people in it over to ICE."

A claim that Ghazalpour says is not true.

"I get to choose department-wise on who I am sharing this information with," stated Ghazalpour. "The sharing of this information is in a secure network and it is deleted every 30 days."

He added that other cities in Kern County are already using this technology which has proven effective when it comes to cracking down on crime.

Ghazalpour says he intends to hold a town hall meeting before the next regular council meeting to address any questions and concerns regarding the Flock Cameras.

