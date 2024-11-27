Arvin residents were upset about the Special City Council Meeting on Tuesday

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — In addition to holding the meeting during the week of a holiday, community members were also questioning why the action items were being discussed on Tuesday.



The City of Arvin held a special meeting on Tuesday night that some community members were not happy with.

City staff recommended that the council hold off on deciding on Tuesday and instead consider the items at an upcoming meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the council decided to table all items, except for the Christmas Parade which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14th.

The City of Arvin called for a Special meeting on Tuesday to address multiple action items, however, it was something that not all community members were happy with.

"I'm shocked as many of the residents are that this special meeting was called on Tuesday of Thanksgiving week with 24-hour notice," said Mayor-Elect Olivia Calderon.

It was a common concern among the audience that attended the special city council meeting on Tuesday where the following action items were discussed:

1. The discussion of the Grants Manager Employment Agreement.

2. The consideration to approve $470,900 for the design of street construction on 4th street between Campus Dr. and Walnut Dr. AND the paving and reconstruction of Meyer St. between Bear Mountain Blvd and Sycamore Dr.

3. The consideration is to purchase a two-year subscription of 15 Flock Safety Falcon Cameras and related technology worth $109,550 for the Police Department.

4. The approval of the 2024 Christmas Parade and related fund budget for $8,039.

In addition to holding the meeting during the week of a holiday, community members were also questioning why the action items were being discussed on Tuesday when the city staff recommended that the council hold off and consider the items at an upcoming meeting.

"If staff is making a recommendation, follow his recommendations," said resident Bob Rodriguez.

"This just doesn't seem like something that is above board," stated another resident Rene Garcia. "If the recommendation is to wait, what's wrong with waiting?"

According to Arvin's City Manager, the reason for his recommendation was not because he was against the items themselves, but because they aren't things usually discussed in special meetings.

"As I mentioned before, my position on special meetings is for special items, like the Christmas Parade that came up, that's a good one for here," explained Jeff Jones.

A position that Mayor Daniel Borreli claims he was not made aware of before the meeting.

"Could you have let us know that before all this came out and got all these people out here upset, wondering what's really going on," stated Borreli.

At the end of the meeting, the council decided to table all items, except for the Christmas Parade which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14th.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10th when the new administration will be sworn into office.

