Arvin Road Fixtures: City Receives $3.2M Grant to Improve Haven Drive

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A new street, sidewalks, and crosswalks are all included in the plans to reconstruct Haven Drive--one of Arvin's main arterial streets.



The city of Arvin has received a $3.2 million grant to fix the poor road conditions on Haven Drive.

Residents complain about potholes and poor road conditions on Haven Drive, which pose a threat to drivers and pedestrians.

The grant will fund the reconstruction of Haven Drive from Meyer Street to Comanche Road, including sewer construction, road paving, and sidewalk repairs.

The city of Arvin has also completed the reconstruction of Franklin Street and is working on other road improvement projects.

Construction on Haven Drive is expected to begin early next year.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Poor road conditions are a common issue concerning residents in Arvin and with a 3.2 million dollar grant awarded to the city, it says they will reconstruct one of their main arterial streets.

Haven Drive is a frequently transited street as it provides access to Haven Drive Middle School and residential homes. However, according to some residents, the street is old and in poor condition, posing a threat to drivers and pedestrians.

"I live right here, and my mom has owned a few cars, and driving up and down these streets, we got flat tires because of all these potholes," said Arvin Resident Christopher Alexander. "It's all bad, everywhere you go in Arvin, the streets are just all bad."

And he's not the only one who's been affected by the potholed on the road. Mario Moreno is also an Arvin resident who uses Haven Drive daily on his commute to work.

"I was going down the street while I was driving, and it was a big pothole. I ran into it, and then the tire broke from the bottom, I had to replace the axles from the tire," explained Moreno.

But this won't be an issue for long. According to city officials, the Community Development Block Grant Award will be used to reconstruct Haven Drive from Meyer Street to Comanche Road.

"The grant will fund the entire construction," stated Arvin's Grants Manager Christine Viterelli. "The sewer construction and connections, the road paving, and the sidewalk repairs, as well as some safety elements, will be included on the street to make it safer for pedestrians to walk across the road."

In addition to improving Haven Drive, Viterelli says the city just completed Franklin Street a year ago and is working to reconstruct Derby Road, South A Street, and Meyer Street.

She also says designs are in the works for 4th Street—a new street that will service affordable housing and the city's new business retail development area.

In the meantime, residents say they are looking forward to seeing the safety improvements on the road.

"It'll be good, at least the kids could be able to ride their bikes or something—be on their scooters or their skateboards on the streets without having to worry about them getting hurt or something," said Alexander.

According to the city, construction is anticipated to begin early next year.

